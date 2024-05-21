Max goes live in Europe 

Max, the streaming service from Warner Bros. Discovery, is now officially live and available to watch in 20 countries across Europe.

The service brings together content from WBD’s HBO Max, Discovery and Eurosport brands and is available in Andorra, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Kosovo, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, and Sweden.

The service will be the streaming home of season two of House of the Dragon and subscribers can also look forward to big name movies including Dune: Part Two, Wonka, Joker, and Harry Potter.

In all markets where Max is available in Europe, it will be the only place to stream live every moment, every medal, every athlete, and every team during the upcoming Olympic Games Paris 2024, ensuring fans never miss a moment of the action.

JB Perrette, CEO and President of Global Streaming & Games at Warner Bros. Discovery, said: “Today is a significant milestone in the globalisation of Max.

“We have a rich and storied history of delivering popular content for viewers across Europe from iconic brands like HBO, Discovery, Warner Bros., DC, Eurosport, TLC.

“It’s these powerful programming engines that set us apart for viewers who can rely on us for the very best content, whatever their mood, whatever the occasion.

“With launches in over half the global markets still ahead of us, this is just the beginning of the next chapter for this great storytelling company.”

Gerhard Zeiler, President of International at Warner Bros. Discovery, added: “Whether it’s our blockbuster movies, unmissable TV drama, larger than life entertainment shows or thrilling sports, Max delivers the ultimate viewing experience in Europe.

“Our new and improved app offers enhanced personalisation making it easier and faster to watch your favourites from Warner Bros. Discovery.

“With three different plans, a Sports Add-On, expanded device compatibility, and hundreds of distribution partnerships with the biggest affiliates in the region, it’s never been simpler to watch world-class content.”