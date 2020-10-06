Meet The Chimps in a brand-new trailer for National Geographic’s latest series

National Geographic have released a trailer for Meet The Chimps, a six-part series streaming on Disney+ from Friday 16th October

The series takes viewers into the secret life of one of the largest and most unique wildlife sanctuaries in the world – Chimp Haven—a 200-acre refuge tucked deep in the forested heart of Louisiana, which is home to more than 300 chimpanzees.

Narrated by Emmy Award-winning actress Jane Lynch, the six-part series tracks the ups and downs of an extraordinary group of chimps that are given a second chance at life by a staff whose dedication, compassion and commitment knows no bounds.

Through a seamless blend of natural history and observational-documentary filmmaking, “Meet the Chimps” puts the chimps – the heart and soul of the series – at front and center.

A real-life drama with a full emotional range, the series gives unparalleled access to everything happening at Chimp Haven, including food squabbles, alliances, romances, ‘bromances’, tears, tantrums, high jinxes and heartbreaks.