Meg 2: The Trench gets Digital and 4K UHD release dates

Meg 2: The Trench will be available from digital retailers on September 4th with a 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD release following on October 16th.
Starring Jason Statham and Wu Jing, the film is a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster and follows a research team on an exploratory dive into the deepest depths of the ocean.
Their voyage spirals into chaos when a malevolent mining operation threatens their mission and forces them into a high-stakes battle for survival.
Directed by Ben Wheatley, the film also stars Sophia Cai, Page Kennedy, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Skyler Samuels, and Cliff Curtis.
Digital, 4K and Blu-ray extras include:
- The Making of “Meg 2: The Trench” – Cast and crew revisit the making of the film and working with new and returning cast members, then highlight the beauty and challenges of working with a Meg they can’t see!
- Up From the Depths: Even More Beasts – Director Ben Wheatley, cast and producers guide fans through the creation and design of the new creatures seen in “Meg 2: The Trench”