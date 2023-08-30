Meg 2: The Trench gets Digital and 4K UHD release dates

Copyright: © 2023 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved. Photo Credit: Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

Meg 2: The Trench will be available from digital retailers on September 4th with a 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD release following on October 16th.

Starring Jason Statham and Wu Jing, the film is a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster and follows a research team on an exploratory dive into the deepest depths of the ocean.

Their voyage spirals into chaos when a malevolent mining operation threatens their mission and forces them into a high-stakes battle for survival.

Directed by Ben Wheatley, the film also stars Sophia Cai, Page Kennedy, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Skyler Samuels, and Cliff Curtis.

Digital, 4K and Blu-ray extras include: