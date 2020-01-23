Mega Movie Week returns with great deals on Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home

© 2019 Columbia Pictures Industries , Inc. All Rights Reserved. MARVEL and all related character names 2019 MARVEL.

Movie fans looking for something to watch this weekend can grab themselves a bargain on recent big screen hits thanks to the return of Mega Movie Week.

The promotion sees leading digital stores, including Amazon Prime Video, BT TV Store, Chili, Google Play Store, Rakuten TV and Sky Store, offering deals on a range of blockbusters including Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home, John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum, and Rocketman.

Deals are available until January 26th.

Visit www.MegaMovieWeek.co.uk to find out more, or head to your favourite digital store now!