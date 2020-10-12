Megan Fox’s Rogue is getting a November DVD release

Megan Fox and Strike Back’s Philip Winchester star in Rogue, a new action flick from director M.J. Bassett (Deathwatch, Silent Hill: Revelation, Ash vs. Evil Dead), which comes to Digital Download on 9th November and to DVD on November 16th.

Battle-hardened mercenary Samantha O’Hara (Fox) leads an elite squad of soldiers on a daring mission to rescue a hostage from a group of violent terrorists in the plains of Africa.

But when the mission goes wrong, the team is stranded, Samantha’s squad must face a bloody, brutal encounter with the ferocious gang of rebels, and a ravenous, enraged lioness that is baying for their blood after escaping from an illegal lion farm.

The film aslo stars Sisanda Henna, Adam Deacon (Kidulthood), Jessica Sutton (Escape Room), Kenneth Fok (The Dark Tower), and Calli Taylor (The Courier).

DVD Special features:

Audio commentary with director, co-writer and producer M.J. Bassett, co-writer Isabel Bassett and Philip Winchester

Director’s commentary

Cast interviews

Trailer gallery