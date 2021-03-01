Mel Brooks’ Blazing Saddles is getting an animated remake

A new animated comedy inspired by Mel Brooks’ timeless classic, Blazing Saddles is coming this year.

Starring the voices of Michael Cera, Samuel L. Jackson, Ricky Gervais, George Takei, Michelle Yeoh, Djimon Hounsou and Mel Brooks, Blazing Samurai is being produced by Aniventure & Align in association with HB Wink Animation and GFM Animation.

The film follows the story of Hank, a loveable mutt with big dreams of becoming a Samurai. When he finds himself with a new job as sheriff of Kakamucho, he also finds he may have bitten off more than he can chew given the town is inhabited solely by cats.

Rob Minkoff, director of Disney’s The Lion King, is producing the film.

He said: “Blazing Samurai is a freewheeling mash-up of east and west. An action-packed comedy featuring incredible performances from our stellar cast of hilarious characters, it also delivers a great message of inclusion and acceptance. It’s sure to be a treat the whole family can enjoy.”

Co-producer Guy Collins added: “This was always an ambitious independent animated movie yet the combination of the production, creative & CG animation teams has been seamless and that shines through in the showreel.

“Having such outstanding animation creatives, Rob Minkoff and Mark Koetsier guiding production and working with the Cinesite team means that what we’re seeing on screen is truly world class.”