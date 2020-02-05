Mel Giedroyc to host new comedy series for UKTV’s Dave

UKTV’s subscription-free entertainment channel Dave has announced the return of three hit shows plus the commission of a new comedy series starring Mel Giedroyc.

Josh Widdicombe and James Acaster’s Hypothetical is confirmed to return for a third season. The news comes ahead of the launch of the second series tonight.

Iain Coyle, head of comedy entertainment at UKTV, said: “Commissioning a third series even before the second one has gone out, shows how confident we are about this show.

“Hypothetical is one of the funniest shows I’ve ever been involved with here at UKTV, it just gets better and better.”

Returning for the first time since 2012, World’s Most Dangerous Roads sees pairs of comedians embark on road trips during which “existing friendships and rivalries will be tested to their limits.”

Also returning is the Sara Pascoe hosted Comedians Giving Lectures which has scooped a two series order. The show’s first run was one of Dave’s top performing commissions with an audience of over half a million.

New to the channel is Mel Giedroyc: Unforgivable which sees three celebrity guests attend Giedroyc’s confessional each week to find out who’s committed sins that are so bad that they should be declared ‘unforgivable’.

The star says: “I’m thrilled that the wonderful people at Dave have asked me to host Mel Giedroyc: Unforgivable. It would be strange if they hadn’t asked me because my name is in the title.

“Anyway…in the show I’ll be leading a competitive confessional where only the celebrity or comic who admits to the worst behaviour can win.

“I intend to lead from the front by dropping in a few of my own misdemeanours to get the ball rolling, and I only hope it’s as fun to watch as it is to host!

“Though I also hope that anyone I’ve wronged and doesn’t yet know it, doesn’t watch Dave.”