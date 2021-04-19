Metrocentre Gateshead chosen as site for one of Sky’s first retail stores

Sky has confirmed that one of its new retail stores will be based in Gateshead’s Metrocentre. The broadcaster and ISP recently announced plans to open a chain of bricks and mortar retail shops across the UK to showcase its products and allow potential customers to try out its Sky Q system before buying.

Existing customers will be able to speak to advisors and receive advice about their current products.

Matthew Price, Retail Director, Sky UK commented: “We are delighted to be opening a new Sky Shop in Gateshead which will allow Sky to showcase the amazing benefits it has to offer new and existing customers.

“Metrocentre really stood out to us to open a new shop and we’re pleased to be able to offer a safe environment in which people can shop for the latest innovative technology from Sky. We look forward to opening our doors and sharing the full experience with customers.”

The Sky shop is located on the edge of Town Square, adjacent to House of Fraser.

Ben Cox of Sovereign Centros, Senior Asset Manager for Metrocentre said: “The retail landscape is constantly evolving and we are delighted that Sky has chosen Metrocentre as one of the first locations for their new Sky Shop concept.

“The innovative experiential format is expected to be a hit with our shoppers and will be an exciting addition to the centre.”