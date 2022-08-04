MGM and NetEase announce Vikings and Vikingard crossover

The characters and stories of MGM’s global hit series Vikings are coming to NetEase Games’ mobile title Vikingard.

The two firms have announced a series of crossover events starting on August 23rd with an initial integration featuring events related to the show’s first season that allows players to experience the journey of the legendary Ragnar Lothbrok while recruiting and battling alongside characters such as Lagertha, Rollo, and Floki.

Players can join and advise Ragnar on his path to become King, or they can invite Ragnar, Lagertha, Rollo, and Floki to visit their own tribes and receive insight into their respective journeys. Players can even befriend these Vikings icons and earn exclusive rewards, allowing them to treasure the memories of the journey together.

More Vikings themed crossovers are planned for the future.

“The Vikings franchise has exploded in popularity around the world, and we look forward to bringing our dedicated fans a new and exciting way to experience epic Vikings adventures with this series of Vikingard in-game integrations,” said Robert Marick, Executive Vice President of Global Consumer Products and Experiences at MGM.

“We’re excited to partner with the Vikings franchise, who undoubtedly influenced and inspired many viewers,” said Ethan Wang, Senior Vice President of NetEase Inc. “We believe this collaboration will be a perfect match and it will bring enjoyment and surprises to both our users and Vikings fans.”