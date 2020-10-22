Michael Ball and Alfie Boe’s Back Together is coming to DVD

Michael Ball and Alfie Boe’s Back Together will be available to buy on DVD from November 16th.

Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

Recorded during the final show of their UK tour at the O2 Arena, the concert sees the pair take on their favourite musical theatre, pop and rock anthems, including songs from The Lion King, The Greatest Showman and The Phantom of the Opera as well as a brilliantly arranged ‘Queen Medley’.

The DVD includes exclusive bonus features, including behind the scenes footage and an interview with the duo themselves, plus an art card with the show’s set list.

Michael and Alfie said: “We are so excited to release our Back Together: Live in Concert DVD on Monday 16th November.

“It was so much fun to perform that show, and we’re thrilled you will now be able to see it again whenever you want!”

