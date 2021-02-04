Michael Jai White’s remake of Van Damme’s Sudden Death comes to DVD this month

Get ready for a fight-filled re-imagining of Jean-Claude Van Damme 90’s action classic, Sudden Death.

Released by Dazzler Media from 22nd February, Welcome to Sudden Death stars Michael Jai White (Arrow, The Dark Knight, Black Dynamite) as Jesse Freeman, a former special forces officer and explosives expert now working a regular job as a security guard in a state-of-the-art sports arena.

Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

Trouble erupts when a tech-savvy cadre of terrorists kidnap the team’s owner and Jesse’s daughter during opening night.

Facing a ticking clock and impossible odds, it’s up to Jesse to not only save them, but also a full house of fans in this highly charged action thriller.

Welcome to Sudden Death co-stars Michael Eklund (The Call, Wynonna Earp) and Gary Owen (Ride Along, Think Like a Man).

*As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.