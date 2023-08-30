Michael Mann’s Ferrari gets new teaser trailer

Image: © Sky UK Ltd © Blackbearpictures

Sky has released a new teaser trailer for Michael Mann’s Ferrari ahead of the biopic’s premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

Starring Adam Driver and Penelope Cruz, the film will arrive in UK cinemas on December 26th and come to Sky Cinema in 2024.

The cast also includes Shailene Woodley, Sarah Gadon, Gabriel Leone, Jack O’Connell and Patrick Dempsey.

Synopsis:

It is the summer of 1957. Behind the spectacle of Formula 1, ex-racer Enzo Ferrari is in crisis. Bankruptcy threatens the factory he and his wife, Laura built from nothing ten years earlier.

Their volatile marriage has been battered by the loss of their son, Dino a year earlier. Ferrari struggles to acknowledge his son Piero with Lina Lardi. Meanwhile, his drivers’ passion to win pushes them to the edge as they launch into the treacherous 1,000-mile race across Italy, the Mille Miglia.