Michael Palin to revisit his iconic journeys in new BBC Two series

Michael Palin will reflect on some of his most famous journeys in a new four-part BBC Two series.

Michael Palin’s Travels will see the comic and travel presenter revisit moments from Around The World In 80 Days, Pole To Pole, Full Circle and Sahara, revealing just how challenging the journeys were and reflecting on how he became one of the most influential TV travellers of our time.

Palin says: “When I went Round The World In 80 Days back in 1988, I had no idea that travel would become an addiction, and that I would spend the coming decades filming these spectacular series across the globe.

“Luckily, I kept a diary, and in this series I’m digging into my archives to revisit some of the amazing places and people I visited, and asking myself – how did travel change my life?”

Beejal Patel, Commissioning Executive for the BBC, says: “As well as being an exceptional storyteller, Michael connected us with places and people that had never been seen before in such a relatable way.

“Michael has a lifetime of fascinating tales and anecdotes from his career as a television traveller with the BBC that make for a perfect excuse to travel back in time.

“I know this nostalgic production for BBC Two will inspire young and old to learn about the vibrant and diverse world we live in.”