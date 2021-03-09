Michael Palin: Travels of a Lifetime is coming to Blu-ray

Travels of a Lifetime, Michael Palin’s lockdown series looking back at his most famous trips, is getting a DVD and Blu-ray release next month courtesy of Dazzler Media.

Using his personal archive, Palin reflects on how he became addicted to travel, and reveals the challenges he faced making these ground-breaking series.

In addition, famous fans including Simon Reeve and Joanna Lumley explain how he inspired them to embark on adventures of their own.

