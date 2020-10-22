Michael Sheen and David Tennant return with more Staged

Michael Sheen and David Tennant’s BBC One comedy Staged is returning for a second series.

Series one saw the pair play fictionalised versions of themselves coping with rehearsing a west end play during lockdown. The new series sees the pair attempt to navigate the ‘new normal’ whilst simultaneously trying to tackle the world of ‘virtual Hollywood’ and their ever more fragile egos.

Also returning for the new series are Georgia Tennant, Anna Lundberg and Lucy Eaton alongside Nina Sosanya and Simon Evans with new addition to the regular cast Primetime Emmy-winner Ben Schwartz, playing the assistant to Michael and David’s American agent.

Following on from surprise appearances by Judi Dench and Samuel L Jackson in series one, the new run sees the regulars joined by a whole host of unexpected guests.

Michael Sheen said: “It’s been so great to see how much people enjoyed the first series. Seemed like the laughs were much appreciated. It made us really excited about taking it further and going in some surprising and hopefully enjoyable directions this time.”

Georgia Tennant, who produces the series as well as starring in it, added: “The prospect of getting my husband back into employment alongside the divine Ben Schwartz and the hairy, Welsh legend that is Michael Sheen all makes me very happy to be back for series two!”

Created by Simon Evans and Phin Glynn, Staged is written and directed by Evans and is an Infinity Hill/GCB Films/No Mystery production for BBC One.