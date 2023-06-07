Michael Sheen, David Tennant and Jon Hamm star in Good Omens season two trailer 

The second season of Good Omens, in which Michael Sheen and David Tennant return as angel Aziraphale and demon Crowley, has its first trailer.

The new episodes debut on Prime Video* on July 28th and also see the return of Jon Hamm as archangel Gabriel, Doon Mackichan as archangel Michael, and Gloria Obianyo as archangel Uriel.

Also starring this season as Miranda Richardson as demon Shax, Maggie Service as Maggie, and Nina Sosanya as Nina, with Liz Carr as angel Saraqael, Quelin Sepulveda as angel Muriel, and Shelley Conn as demon Beelzebub.

The show’s first season was based on Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman’s novel Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch.

Season two explores storylines that go beyond the original source material to illuminate the uncanny friendship between Aziraphale, a fussy angel and rare book dealer, and the fast-living demon Crowley.

Having been on Earth since The Beginning, and with the Apocalypse thwarted, Aziraphale and Crowley are getting back to easy living amongst mortals in London’s Soho when an unexpected messenger presents a surprising mystery.