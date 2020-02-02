Micheal Ward is named 2020’s EE Rising Star at the BAFTAs

Micheal Ward, who stars in Netflix’s Top Boy revival, has been named as the winner of this year’s EE Rising Star Award.
Awarded in honour of acclaimed casting director Mary Selway in recognition of upcoming talent, the accolade is the only award presented at the BAFTA film awards to have been voted for by the public.
Now in its 15th year, the inaugural award was presented to James McAvoy in 2005 and has since been awarded to a host of successful new talent including Noel Clarke, Tom Holland, Letitia Wright, Tom Hardy and Jack O’Connell.
Ward, who beat Awkwafina, Jack Lowden, Kaitlyn Dever and Kelvin Harrison Jr in the public vote,was presented with his award by 2018 nominee Daniel Kaluuya.
In addition to Top Boy, Ward has starred in Paramount’s Blue Story, the story of two young boys from opposing postcodes who quickly form a firm friendship that is tested when they wind up on rival sides of a street war, and the BBC/Netflix thriller The A List.
Pete Jeavons, Director of Marketing Communications at EE said: “Congratulations to Micheal Ward for winning the public vote to take home this year’s EE Rising Star Award.
“This year marks the 15th anniversary of this award and looking back over the trajectory of the previous winners, it’s clear Micheal is destined for great things.
“We are incredibly proud to continue working with BAFTA to shine a spotlight on new film talent and offering film fans the opportunity to have their say at the film awards.”
The rest of the night’s awards, which have attracted criticism for the lack of diversity in nominees, were dominated by Sam Mendes’s 1917 which took seven awards including best film, best British film, best director and best cinematography.
Joaquin Phoenix, who won the best actor award for Joker, used his acceptance speech to criticise the film industry’s “systemic racism” and “oppression”.
Results in Full:
BEST FILM
- 1917 Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Sam Mendes, Jayne-Ann Tenggren
- THE IRISHMAN Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, Martin Scorsese, Emma Tillinger Koskoff
- JOKER Bradley Cooper, Todd Phillips, Emma Tillinger Koskoff
- ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh, Quentin Tarantino
- PARASITE Bong Joon Ho, Kwak Sin Ae
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
- 1917 Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Jayne-Ann Tenggren, Krysty Wilson-Cairns
- BAIT Mark Jenkin, Kate Byers, Linn Waite
- FOR SAMA Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts
- ROCKETMAN Dexter Fletcher, Adam Bohling, David Furnish, David Reid, Matthew Vaughn, Lee Hall
- SORRY WE MISSED YOU Ken Loach, Rebecca O’Brien, Paul Laverty
- THE TWO POPES Fernando Meirelles, Jonathan Eirich, Dan Lin, Tracey Seaward, Anthony McCarten
OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER
- BAIT Mark Jenkin (Writer/Director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Producers)
- FOR SAMA Waad al-Kateab (Director/Producer), Edward Watts (Director)
- MAIDEN Alex Holmes (Director)
- ONLY YOU Harry Wootliff (Writer/Director)
- RETABLO Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (Writer/Director)1
FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE
- THE FAREWELL Lulu Wang, Daniele Melia
- FOR SAMA Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts
- PAIN AND GLORY Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar
- PARASITE Bong Joon Ho
- PORTRAIT OF A LADY ON FIRE Céline Sciamma, Bénédicte Couvreur
DOCUMENTARY
- AMERICAN FACTORY Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert
- APOLLO 11 Todd Douglas Miller
- DIEGO MARADONA Asif Kapadia, James Gay-Rees, Paul Martin
- FOR SAMA Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts
- THE GREAT HACK Karim Amer, Jehane Noujaim
ANIMATED FILM
- FROZEN 2 Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee, Peter Del Vecho
- KLAUS Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh
- A SHAUN THE SHEEP MOVIE: FARMAGEDDON Will Becher, Richard Phelan, Paul Kewley
- TOY STORY 4 Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen
DIRECTOR
- 1917 Sam Mendes
- THE IRISHMAN Martin Scorsese
- JOKER Todd Phillips
- ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD Quentin Tarantino
- PARASITE Bong Joon Ho
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
- BOOKSMART Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman
- KNIVES OUT Rian Johnson
- MARRIAGE STORY Noah Baumbach
- ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD Quentin Tarantino
- PARASITE Han Jin Won, Bong Joon Ho
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
- THE IRISHMAN Steven Zaillian
- JOJO RABBIT Taika Waititi
- JOKER Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
- LITTLE WOMEN Greta Gerwig
- THE TWO POPES Anthony McCarten
LEADING ACTRESS
- JESSIE BUCKLEY Wild Rose
- SCARLETT JOHANSSON Marriage Story
- SAOIRSE RONAN Little Women
- CHARLIZE THERON Bombshell
- RENÉE ZELLWEGER Judy
LEADING ACTOR
- LEONARDO DICAPRIO Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
- ADAM DRIVER Marriage Story
- TARON EGERTON Rocketman
- JOAQUIN PHOENIX Joker
- JONATHAN PRYCE The Two Popes
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
- LAURA DERN Marriage Story
- SCARLETT JOHANSSON Jojo Rabbit
- FLORENCE PUGH Little Women
- MARGOT ROBBIE Bombshell
- MARGOT ROBBIE Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
SUPPORTING ACTOR
- TOM HANKS A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- ANTHONY HOPKINS The Two Popes
- AL PACINO The Irishman
- JOE PESCI The Irishman
- BRAD PITT Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
ORIGINAL SCORE
- 1917 Thomas Newman
- JOJO RABBIT Michael Giacchino
- JOKER Hildur Guðnadóttir
- LITTLE WOMEN Alexandre Desplat
- STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER John Williams
CASTING
- JOKER Shayna Markowitz
- MARRIAGE STORY Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler
- ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD Victoria Thomas
- THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD Sarah Crowe
- THE TWO POPES Javier Braier, Barbara Giordani, Nina Gold, Francesco Vedovati, Gabriel Villegas
CINEMATOGRAPHY
- 1917 Roger Deakins
- THE IRISHMAN Rodrigo Prieto
- JOKER Lawrence Sher
- LE MANS ’66 Phedon Papamichael
- THE LIGHTHOUSE Jarin Blaschke
EDITING
- THE IRISHMAN Thelma Schoonmaker
- JOJO RABBIT Tom Eagles
- JOKER Jeff Groth
- LE MANS ’66 Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker
- ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD Fred Raskin
PRODUCTION DESIGN
- 1917 Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales
- THE IRISHMAN Bob Shaw, Regina Graves
- JOJO RABBIT Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková
- JOKER Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran
- ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh
COSTUME DESIGN
- THE IRISHMAN Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell
- JOJO RABBIT Mayes C. Rubeo
- JUDY Jany Temime
- LITTLE WOMEN Jacqueline Durran
- ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD Arianne Phillips
MAKE UP & HAIR
- 1917 Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis
- BOMBSHELL Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan
- JOKER Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann
- JUDY Jeremy Woodhead
- ROCKETMAN Lizzie Yianni Georgiou, Barrie Gower, Tapio Salmi
SOUND
- 1917 Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson
- JOKER Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic
- LE MANS ’66 David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow, Donald Sylvester
- ROCKETMAN Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan
- STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood
SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
- 1917 Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy
- AVENGERS: ENDGAME Matt Aitken, Dan Deleeuw, Russell Earl, Dan Sudick
- THE IRISHMAN Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman
- THE LION KING Andrew R. Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez
- STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy
BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION
- GRANDAD WAS A ROMANTIC Maryam Mohajer
- IN HER BOOTS Kathrin Steinbacher
- THE MAGIC BOAT Naaman Azhari, Lilia Laurel
BRITISH SHORT FILM
- AZAAR Myriam Raja, Nathanael Baring
- GOLDFISH Hector Dockrill, Harri Kamalanathan, Benedict Turnbull, Laura Dockrill
- KAMALI Sasha Rainbow, Rosalind Croad
- LEARNING TO SKATEBOARD IN A WARZONE (IF YOU’RE A GIRL) Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva
- THE TRAP Lena Headey, Anthony Fitzgerald