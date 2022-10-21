Chloë Grace Moretz’s The Peripheral is now streaming on Prime Video

Gary Carr and Chloe Grace Moretz in The Peripheral. Image courtesy of Prime Video. Copyright: Amazon Studios

The first two episodes of Prime Video’s new sci-fi drama series The Peripheral, based on the book by best-selling author William Gibson, are now available to stream.

Starring Chloë Grace Moretz, the series centres on Flynne Fisher (Moretz), a woman trying to hold together the pieces of her broken family in a forgotten corner of tomorrow’s America. Flynne is smart, ambitious, and doomed. She has no future; until the future comes calling for her.

Amazon had originally announced that the series would launch with the first episode only but has instead launched with a double bill. The remainder of the eight-episode season will follow a weekly single-episode with the finale now airing on 2nd December.

The cast also includes Jack Reynor, Gary Carr, Eli Goree, Louis Herthum, JJ Field, T’Nia Miller, Charlotte Riley, Alexandra Billings, Adelind Horan, Alex Hernandez, Katie Leung, Julian Moore-Cook, Melinda Page Hamilton, Chris Coy and Austin Rising.

The series has been produced by Amazon Studios and Warner Bros Television in association with Kilter Films.