Watch Chloë Grace Moretz in trailer for Prime Video’s Peripheral

Gary Carr and Chloe Grace Moretz in The Peripheral. Image courtesy of Prime Video. Copyright: Amazon Studios

Prime Video’s upcoming sci-fi drama series The Peripheral, based on the book by best-selling author William Gibson, has its first teaser trailer.

Starring Chloë Grace Moretz, the series will premiere on Prime Video on 21stOctober, with one new episode rolling out weekly every Friday and will be available in more than 240 countries and territories.

The Peripheral centres on Flynne Fisher (Moretz), a woman trying to hold together the pieces of her broken family in a forgotten corner of tomorrow’s America. Flynne is smart, ambitious, and doomed. She has no future; until the future comes calling for her.

The cast also includes Jack Reynor, Gary Carr, Eli Goree, Louis Herthum, JJ Field, T’Nia Miller, Charlotte Riley, Alexandra Billings, Adelind Horan, Alex Hernandez, Katie Leung, Julian Moore-Cook, Melinda Page Hamilton, Chris Coy and Austin Rising.

The series has been produced by Amazon Studios and Warner Bros Television in association with Kilter Films.