Snowpiercer is getting a UK Blu-ray and DVD release

Bong Joon-Ho’s star-studded dystopian sci-fi thriller Snowpiercer is making its way to Blu-ray and DVD for the very first time in the UK on 25 May 2020.

Set in 2031, the entire planet is frozen and the world’s only survivors live aboard the Snowpiercer: a train that’s been hurtling around the globe for the past seventeen years. Within the carriages the remnants of the human race have formed their own divisive economic and class system.



This is all set to change when Curtis (Chris Evans) leads a group of lower-class citizens, who live in squalor at the back of the train, on a fight to the front of the Snowpiercer to share the food and wealth equally among the inhabitants.

Each section of the train holds new surprises for the rebel group as they battle their way from carraige to carriage. A revolution has begun…



Full of action spectacle and plenty of biting social commentary, from acclaimed director Bong Joon-Ho (Parasite, Okja, The Host) this exciting dystopian thriller finally makes its way to UK Blu-ray™ and DVD in an extras-packed edition for fans and first time viewers alike.



Snowpiercer’s A-list cast includes: Chris Evans (Captain America: Civil War), Song Kang Ho (Parasite), Tilda Swinton (Dr. Strange), Ed Harris (Apollo 13), Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures), Jamie Bell (Billy Elliot), Ewen Bremner (Trainspotting) and the late John Hurt (Alien).

A Netflix series based on the film and the original graphic novel is due for release in May 2020.