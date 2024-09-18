Watch Robert Pattinson and Naomi Ackie in new Mickey 17 trailer

Robert Pattinson stars in this new trailer for Mickey 17, the upcoming new comedy film from executive producer Brad Pitt and director Bong Joon Ho (Snowpiercer).

Also starring Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette and Mark Ruffalo, the film stars Pattinson as unlikely hero Mickey Barnes who finds himself in the extraordinary circumstance of working for an employer who demands the ultimate commitment to the job: to die for a living.

Based on the novel Mickey 7 by Edward Ashton, the film was written and directed by Bong Joon Ho who also produces alongside Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner and Dooho Choi.

In addition to Pitt, the executive producers are Jesse Ehrman, Peter Dodd and Marianne Jenkins.

Warner Bros. Pictures will release Mickey 17 in UK cinemas on 31st January 2025.