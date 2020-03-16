Microsoft reveals Xbox Series X specs

Microsoft has revealed the specs of its upcoming Xbox Series X games console which it promises will deliver “state of art in graphics” and “deliver a level of performance once thought impossible on console.”

The new console will also support hardware accelerated DirectX Raytracing “which simulates the properties of light and sound in real time more accurately than any technology before it,” making in-game worlds more realistic.

CPU 8x Cores @ 3.8 GHz (3.66 GHz w/ SMT) Custom Zen 2 CPU GPU 12 TFLOPS, 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz Custom RDNA 2 GPU Die Size 360.45 mm2 Process 7nm Enhanced Memory 16 GB GDDR6 w/ 320mb bus Memory Bandwidth 10GB @ 560 GB/s, 6GB @ 336 GB/s Internal Storage 1 TB Custom NVME SSD I/O Throughput 2.4 GB/s (Raw), 4.8 GB/s (Compressed, with custom hardware decompression block) Expandable Storage 1 TB Expansion Card (matches internal storage exactly) External Storage USB 3.2 External HDD Support Optical Drive 4K UHD Blu-Ray Drive Performance Target 4K @ 60 FPS, Up to 120 FPS

“While the Xbox Series X will deliver a massive increase in GPU performance and continue to redefine and advance the state of art in graphics with new capabilities such as hardware accelerated raytracing,” said Jason Ronald, Director of Product Management on Xbox Series X.

“We don’t believe this generation will be defined by graphics or resolution alone.”