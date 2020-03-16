SEENIT

TV, Film, Broadband, Pay-TV, Games, Computing and Tech | News, Comment & Reviews

Microsoft reveals Xbox Series X specs

-

Microsoft has revealed the specs of its upcoming Xbox Series X games console which it promises will deliver “state of art in graphics” and “deliver a level of performance once thought impossible on console.”

The new console will also support hardware accelerated DirectX Raytracing “which simulates the properties of light and sound in real time more accurately than any technology before it,” making in-game worlds more realistic.

CPU8x Cores @ 3.8 GHz (3.66 GHz w/ SMT) Custom Zen 2 CPU 
GPU12 TFLOPS, 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz Custom RDNA 2 GPU 
Die Size360.45 mm2
Process7nm Enhanced 
Memory16 GB GDDR6 w/ 320mb bus 
Memory Bandwidth10GB @ 560 GB/s, 6GB @ 336 GB/s 
Internal Storage1 TB Custom NVME SSD 
I/O Throughput2.4 GB/s (Raw), 4.8 GB/s (Compressed, with custom hardware decompression block) 
Expandable Storage1 TB Expansion Card (matches internal storage exactly) 
External StorageUSB 3.2 External HDD Support 
Optical Drive4K UHD Blu-Ray Drive 
Performance Target4K @ 60 FPS, Up to 120 FPS

“While the Xbox Series X will deliver a massive increase in GPU performance and continue to redefine and advance the state of art in graphics with new capabilities such as hardware accelerated raytracing,” said Jason Ronald, Director of Product Management on Xbox Series X.

“We don’t believe this generation will be defined by graphics or resolution alone.”

POPULAR

Featured