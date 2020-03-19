Midway is this week’s most bought movie

War epic Midway has stormed the UK’s home entertainment charts, taking the Number 1 spot following its release on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD.

The film, telling the true-life stories from the points of view of the leaders and sailors who fought the Battle of Midway, knocks Terminator: Dark Fate to Number 3 in the Official Film Chart.

The highest new entry on this week’s chart is Le Mans ‘66 – alternatively named Ford V Ferrari – starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale.

Based upon a true story, American car designer Carroll Shelby enlists driver Ken Miles to build and race a revolutionary race car for Ford to attempt to defeat Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966.

Doctor Sleep jumps five places to Number 4 – a new peak and the film’s first stint in the Top 5. Joker’s down to Number 5, Downton Abbey hangs on to Number 6 and Maleficent slips to 7.

The second brand new entry is festive rom-com Last Christmas starring Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding and Emma Thompson, featuring music from George Michael and Wham!.

Finally, two massive Film Chart hits from Disney both leap ten spots to return to the Top 10: Toy Story (9) and The Lion King (10).

This week’s online show features a clip of Charlie’s Angels, with a star-studded cast that includes Kristen Stewart, Elizabeth Banks and Patrick Stewart. It’s available to Download & Keep from March 23 across your digital store of choice.