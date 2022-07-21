Mike Oldfield’s Tubular Bells 50th anniversary concert to get cinema screening

The 50th anniversary of Mike Oldfield’s Tubular Bells album is being celebrated with a cinema screening of the 50th Anniversary Tour concert recorded over three nights at the Royal Festival Hall.

Presented by Kaleidoscope Entertainment, the screening will be held on September 22nd and incorporates the original music with modern dance, performance and acrobatic feats. The show also includes performances of Moonlight Shadow, Oldfield’s biggest single hit, along with Summit Day, from his Guitars album, and The Gem, a new work by Musical Director Robin Smith.

Tubular Bells was originally placed on sale in May 1973, as the very first album released by Virgin Records. Initially, it was a slow burner, but once its opening theme was featured on the The Exorcist soundtrack, its sales, and its reputation, soared.

Adam Sergeant, from Kaleidoscope Entertainment, commented: “We’re really excited to be bringing this musical masterpiece to cinemas across the UK.

“With more than 18 million albums sold to date, to have the opportunity to experience this very special album live on stage, alongside an astonishing contemporary dance and acrobatic performance, will be a truly once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for fans of Mike Oldfield, and his iconic works.”

Booking info: tubularbellsfilm.co.uk