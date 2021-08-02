Miranda is being remade for Germany’s ZDFneo

BBC comedy hit Miranda is being remade for the German market where it’ll be seen on ZDFneo.

Renamed Ruby, the series is being produced by the newly-formed BBC Studios Germany and Studio Zentral and follows a US adaptation for Fox Television, known as Call me Kat, which has recently been renewed for a second series.

German actress Anna Böger takes the lead role in the series which is directed by Natascha Beller and is being adapted by Giulia Becker and Anika Soisson. Filming is currently taking place in Cologne and is expected to last until 8th September 2021.

Ruby maneuvers her way through the challenges of everyday life in a slightly clumsy way and often literally falls – to the horror of her mother Alexa (Irene Rindje). The overbearing amateur golfer wants nothing more than to finally see her daughter at the altar.

One day, when Ruby’s old school friend David (Camill Jammal) returns from his world tour and opens a bistro in town, Ruby’s life is turned upside down. The two have always liked each other, but in which way they still have to find out. All of a sudden, Ruby’s life is just a little more exciting than it was before.

Philipp Schmid, Managing Director, BBC Studios Germany said: “I’m thrilled to be able to announce BBC Studios Germany’s first commission since formally launching in January.

“BBC Studios scripted format for Miranda Hart’s Miranda is so warm, funny and timeless that we wanted to make a German version from the day we launched our new business here.

“We are excited to make it for our German audience and hope they will be just as entertained by Ruby (w/t) as British audiences were by Miranda.”