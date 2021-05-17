Miss Scarlet and The Duke returns to Alibi

Alibi has confirmed the second series of period detective drama Miss Scarlet and The Duke will air on the channel following the success of its first run last year.

The series is co-produced by MASTERPIECE and Element 8 Entertainment, with pre-investment from Alibi owners UKTV – a division of BBC Studios – and will also air on BBC First in Benelux and BBC Brit in Africa.

Series two sees the return of Kate Phillips (Peaky Blinders, The Crown) as fearless female detective Eliza Scarlet, alongside Stuart Martin (Medici, Jamestown) as childhood friend, Inspector William ‘The Duke’ Wellington.

After the death of her father (played by Downton Abbey’s Kevin Doyle), Eliza Scarlet (Phillips) is left penniless and determined to become a private detective to support herself. Unfortunately, detectives have always been men, but a family friend at Scotland Yard called The Duke (Martin) offers to help. So begins a collaboration that grows into something more ardent.

Charlie Charalambous, UKTV’s global acquisitions manager said: “We’re very excited to be working with MASTERPIECE and Element 8 Entertainment again on this fantastic series.

“Our slate of acquisitions for UKTV continues to grow and it’s brilliant to see Miss Scarlet and The Duke picked up by our BBC channels in Benelux and Africa too.”

Emma Ayech, Alibi’s channel director added: “Miss Scarlet and The Duke has built a massive following since it first aired on Alibi last year, so we are thrilled to have it back for another series.

“Rachael New has created a wonderful range of characters and mixes the gritty scenes of Victorian London with a brilliant light-hearted side, making it a firm favourite for our viewers.”