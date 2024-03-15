Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning and Equalizer 3 head up this month’s Mega Movie Weekend sale

Tom Cruise plays Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning – Part One from Paramount Pictures and Skydance.

Film fans can grab time limited bargains on a host of blockbuster titles, including Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning and The Equalizer 3, in this month’s Mega Movie Weekend sale event.

Deals vary between retailers but include big discounts on Expend4bles, The Exorcist: Believer, and Race for Glory: Audi Vs Lancia, plus boxsets Bumblebee + Transformers 1-5 The 6 Movie Collection and the Ghostbusters 3 Movie Collection.

Participating retailers include Apple, Amazon, Sky Store, Virgin Media and EE TV Store.

The sale is co-ordinated by the British Association for Screen Entertainment (BASE), the trade body which represents leading film distributors, and runs until Sunday (March 17th).

Supporting distributors and studios include Crunchyroll, Lionsgate, Paramount Pictures, Signature Entertainment, Sony Pictures, Spirit Entertainment, Studiocanal, Universal Pictures, and Warner Bros. Discovery.