Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One gets Blu-ray and DVD release date 

Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is coming to digital retailers on October 11th and will get a 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD release on November 6th.
The film sees Ethan Hunt (Cruise) and his MI team embark on their most dangerous mission yet: To track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands.
With control of the future and the fate of the world at stake, and dark forces from Ethan’s past closing in, a deadly race around the globe begins. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission – not even the lives of those he cares about most.
The cast also includes Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Shea Whigham, Pom Klementieff, Esai Morales, Henry Czerny, Rob Delaney, Cary Elwes, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss, Charles Parnell, Greg Tarzan Davis, and Frederick Schmidt.
Extras – which vary by format – include:
- Commentary by director Christopher McQuarrie and editor Eddie Hamilton
- Abu Dhabi—Explore the exotic filming locations in the desert and at the international airport and discover how each thrilling sequence was shot.
- Rome—Take a behind-the-scenes look at the thrilling car chase through Italy’s historic capital, as Tom Cruise’s driving skills are pushed to the limit while handcuffed to Hayley Atwell
- Venice—See the city of Venice as it’s never been shown on film.
- Freefall—An extended behind-the-scenes look at one of the biggest stunts in cinema history.
- Speed Flying—Join Tom and the crew as they explain the various training techniques involved in pulling off the dangerous speed flying stunts in the film.
- Train—See how the climactic train sequence was captured on film.
- Deleted Shots Montage—Director Christopher McQuarrie and editor Eddie Hamilton share some of the breathtaking, never-before-seen footage that didn’t make the final film. (Digital Only)
- Editorial Featurette: The Sevastopol—Director Christopher McQuarrie and editor Eddie Hamilton take viewers through the intense opening scene. (Digital Only)