Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One gets teaser trailer

Paramount Pictures has released the brand-new teaser trailer for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One which arrives in cinemas next year and sees Tom Cruise return as Impossible Missions Force (IMF) agent Ethan Hunt.

Joining Cruise are Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham, Pom Klementieff, Esai Morales, Henry Czerny, Rob Delaney, Cary Elwes, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss, Charles Parnell, Greg Tarzan Davis, and Frederick Schmidt.

The film is produced by Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie, with McQuarrie also directing.