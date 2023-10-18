SEENIT

TV, Film, Broadband, Pay-TV, Games, Computing & Tech | News, Comment & Reviews

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is this week’s best selling film

-

Tom Cruise plays Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning – Part One from Paramount Pictures and Skydance.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One enters this week’s Official Film Chart and goes straight to number one, closely followed by Transformers: Rise of the Beasts which enters at Number 2.

The latest instalment in the Mission: Impossible franchise sees secret espionage agency Impossible Missions Force (IMF) – led by protagonist Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) – attempt to track down a worrying weapon that could prove fatal should it fall into the wrong hands.

With the future of humanity hanging in the balance, can Ethan battle demons from his past as this global mission gets underway?

The strong performances of the new entries helps push last week’s chart-topper Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 down four to Number 5.

The Super Mario Bros Movie holds strong at Number 6 for another week while Disney’s latest animated feature, Elemental, rounds off the top ten. 

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 18th October 2023

LWPosTitleLabel
NE1MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – DEAD RECKONING PT 1PARAMOUNT
NE2TRANSFORMERS – RISE OF THE BEASTSPARAMOUNT
23BARBIEWARNER HOME VIDEO
34INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINYWALT DISNEY
15GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY – VOL 3MARVEL FILMS
66THE SUPER MARIO BROS MOVIEUNIVERSAL PICTURES
47TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT MAYHEMPARAMOUNT
78INSIDIOUS – THE RED DOORSONY PICTURES HE
89FAST XUNIVERSAL PICTURES
NE10ELEMENTALWALT DISNEY
© Official Charts Company 2023

POPULAR