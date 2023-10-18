Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is this week’s best selling film

Tom Cruise plays Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning – Part One from Paramount Pictures and Skydance.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One enters this week’s Official Film Chart and goes straight to number one, closely followed by Transformers: Rise of the Beasts which enters at Number 2.

The latest instalment in the Mission: Impossible franchise sees secret espionage agency Impossible Missions Force (IMF) – led by protagonist Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) – attempt to track down a worrying weapon that could prove fatal should it fall into the wrong hands.

With the future of humanity hanging in the balance, can Ethan battle demons from his past as this global mission gets underway?

The strong performances of the new entries helps push last week’s chart-topper Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 down four to Number 5.

The Super Mario Bros Movie holds strong at Number 6 for another week while Disney’s latest animated feature, Elemental, rounds off the top ten.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 18th October 2023