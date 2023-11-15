Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is this week’s bestselling movie 

Tom Cruise plays Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning – Part One from Paramount Pictures and Skydance.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One has reclaimed the number one slot in the UK’s Official Film Chart following its release on Blu-ray and DVD.

The film had previously topped the charts, which are the only official insight into the nation’s top selling movies, purely on the strength of its digital sales.

It’s now marking its third non-consecutive week atop the chart after selling almost twice as many copies in the last seven days as Barbie which it pushes into second place.

Poirot murder-mystery A Haunting in Venice lands at Number 3 this week, earning the title of the biggest film of the week on digital downloads, while The Expendables 4 enters the charts, appropriately, in fourth place.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie jumps three to Number 6, while The Exorcist: Believer debuts at Number 9.Rounding out this week’s Top 10, former chart-topper Fast X makes a speedy return as it rises three to Number 10.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 15th November 2023