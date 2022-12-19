Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One – see Tom Cruise in film’s epic flagship stunt

Paramount Pictures has treated Mission: Impossible fans to a nine-minute behind the scenes look at the latest instalment’s flagship stunt.

Arriving in cinemas next year, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One sees Tom Cruise return as Impossible Missions Force (IMF) agent Ethan Hunt.

Joining Cruise are Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham, Pom Klementieff, Esai Morales, Henry Czerny, Rob Delaney, Cary Elwes, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss, Charles Parnell, Greg Tarzan Davis, and Frederick Schmidt.

The film is produced by Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie, with McQuarrie also directing.