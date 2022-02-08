Mitchell & Brown adds new 65in Android model to 2022 line-up

Mitchell & Brown is adding a new 65in model to its range of “near borderless” 4K Freeview Play Smart TVs, with units available through independent high street retailers from April.

Powered by Android TV, the JB-65UHD18114KBLA offers the full-range of Freeview catch-up apps, including iPlayer, My5 and All4, plus access to a range of subscription apps such as Netflix, Disney+, and Prime Video.

Support for several HDR formats, including HLG and Dolby Vision, is also included as is optical SPDIF connectivity and eARC over HDMI.

Dan Brown, Mitchell & Brown’s Operations Director, said: “The 65in KBLA is our new flagship model for 2022, featuring our best-ever picture and sound, and truly big-screen entertainment.

“Alongside the breath-taking picture detail, colour and contrast, this model has the very latest Android smart TV platform, giving seamless access to all of your favourite Smart TV and catch-up services, alongside regular Freeview, Freeview HD and Freeview Play content.

“Sold only through our knowledgeable independent High Street retail partners, we aim to make buying, using and loving your TV as simple as possible.”