Mitchell & Brown announces new 32in Android Smart TV for smaller rooms

Bolton-based Mitchell & Brown has unveiled a new 32in Smart TV designed for smaller rooms like the bedroom or kitchen.

Featuring the company’s flagship near-borderless ‘Edge’ design and running the Android TV platform with Freeview HD/Freeview Play built-in, the native Full-HD (1080p) 32in Edge features a digital output for a soundbar, a trio of HDMI sockets, two USB ports and WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity.

Like all Mitchell & Brown TVs, the new model comes with a fully comprehensive 7-year warranty as standard.

Mitchell & Brown’s Director of Operations, Dan Brown, said: “We love bringing big screen entertainment to the small screen, yet lots of customers simply don’t have the room for one of our 55in or 65in Smart TVs – especially if they are looking for a TV for the bedroom or home office.

“We wanted to bring all of the performance, features and contemporary design aspects of our flagship KBLA near borderless TV range to a much smaller screen size, and we are very pleased with the result.

“Our 32in Edge model is a stunning, fully-featured Smart TV wrapped up in a stylish and compact package that will fit in any room in the home.”