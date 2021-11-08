Mitchell & Brown smart tv range to gain Android TV support

UK television manufacturer Mitchell & Brown will be deploying Android TV on its new smart TVs, starting with a trio new 4K models.

The move brings a host of subscription streaming services to the brand’s range, including Disney+, Netflix and Prime Video, alongside the line-up of Freeview Play channels and catch-up apps.

Operations Director Dan Brown said: “We evaluated a number of smart TV operating platforms available to TV brands, and it was clear from the features and flexibility of the Android TV platform that it is the class-leader.

“Given Google’s financial might and commitment to ongoing development of its smart operating systems across various devices, it is difficult to see how Android TV won’t become the gold, and perhaps only, standard operating system for smart TVs in the future.”