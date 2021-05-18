Mitchell & Brown unveils 2021 TV range

Bolton-based TV makers Mitchell & Brown has unveiled its 2021 TV line-up which includes 4K/Ultra HD, Smart, DVD Combi, Full HD and HD Ready models.

The sets come with a 7-year warranty and are available through independent high street electrical retailers.

This year’s flagship product is the UHD18114KBL 4K Smart Near-Borderless series which is available in 43”, 50” and 55” screen sizes and features a super-slim bezel surround, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and Freeview Play, plus Alexa voice control support.

“We are extremely proud of our 2021 TV line-up,” says Dan Brown, Director of Operations at Mitchell & Brown.

“We have improved and refined our range over the last five years and, together with UK customer feedback, now offer a comprehensive selection of TVs ideally suited to UK living rooms, bedrooms and kitchens.

“Our products combine high performance with exceptional value, are easy to use and backed up by our 7-year warranty and UK call centre.

“We ensure our customers get the very best from their Mitchell & Brown TV from day one and are very proud to lead the way in customer service and support for TV products.”