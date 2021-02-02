MMA thriller Russian Raid is getting a UK release

Eureka Entertainment is to release the high-octane action-thriller, Russian Raid, available on digital download and on Blu-ray from 22 March 2021.

Inspired by Gareth Evans’ 2011 martial-arts hit The Raid, the hotly anticipated MMA thriller is a rapid-fire action tour de force, featuring ground-breaking techniques in the world of martial-arts filming and editing.

Nikita, a former Russian Spetsnaz operative, is hired to neutralise the large private security force at a local factory.

But Nikita and his group of highly trained fighters get more than they bargained for when it turns out the factory is actually owned by a dangerous warlord connected to the Russian military.

By the time the ‘hostile takeover’ is complete, Nikita reveals that he has orchestrated his own secret mission to take personal revenge on the most dangerous man in Russia.

Marking the directorial debut of Denis Kryuchkov, the film’s cast is led by renowned stuntman Ivan Kotik (Dragonblade, Outcast, Legendary) and features some of the best-known MMA fighters in Russia.

Powerlifting world record holder Kirill Sarychevand world heavyweight kickboxing champion Vladimir Mineev also star.