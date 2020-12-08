M&M’s Movie Moments to hold free Eddie The Eagle watch along

M&M’s Movie Moments is back this Friday with an Eddie The Eagle Watch Along hosted by Edith Bowman and including a very special Q&A with the real Eddie ‘The Eagle’ Edwards.

Following the successful presentation of Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa, M&M’s Movie Moments is offering up 5,000 free tickets to its Virtual Cinema screening of the charming British comedy.

Tickets can be redeemed via virtual.ourscreen.com using the code EAGLE-4HY8TC.

M&M’s Movie Moments is the first leading brand collaboration for ourscreen, which opened its Virtual Cinema earlier this year in a bid to keep the shared viewing experience alive while its real-world crowdsourced screenings had to pause and cinemas closed for lockdown.