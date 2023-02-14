Mobile game Street Fighter: Duel opens pre-registration

Pre-registration is now open for Street Fighter: Duel, the franchise’s first RPG mobile title, via the game’s official website.



Street Fighter: Duel brings back the iconic stages of the franchise, such as the airfield, bathhouse, and night scene, while offering optimised visual effects for mobile phones to make the stages “more realistic and vivid”.

Duel offers a big roster of fighters and offers game mechanics to improve them. In this game, everyone has a chance to get their favorite fighter and build them to the top. With this unique character system, you will gain a sense of accomplishment when each of the fighters levels up.

The game, which is released this month, is being published by A PLUS Japan.