Mobvoi announces the TicWatch E3 – a budget-friendly smartwatch powered by Snapdragon Wear 4100 Platform

Mobvoi has launched the TicWatch E3, a new model in its popular smartwatch range which is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 4100 Platform and carries a more wallet-friendly price than its previously released TicWatch Pro 3 model.

The E3 runs Wear OS by Google, giving access to Google apps and services such as Google Pay and Google Assistant.

The device features TicOxygen, Mobvoi’s blood oxygen saturation detection (SPo2) software which enables 24-hour monitoring, and the built-in respiration rate monitoring gives an overview of how you’re breathing throughout the day, whether you’re exercising or at rest.

The E3 is rounded out with Mobvoi’s proprietary TicMotion software, which automatically detects activity and proactively logs exercise and provides you with all of your vital fitness metrics click-free.

Built-in triple navigation of GPS, GLONASS and Beidou allows you to plan new adventures and track routes accurately.

The TicWatch E3 will be available on June 16 via Mobvoi.com and Amazon* for a price of USD $199.99 / EUR €199.99 / GBP £179.99.

