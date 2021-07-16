Mobvoi launches new AI powered dictaphone

Wearables firm Mobvoi has launched a new artificial intelligence powered dictaphone that can automatically transcribe recordings from both English and Mandarin Chinese with a claimed 94% accuracy rate. The firm says support for additional languages will be introduced over time.

Available from July 15th through Amazon.co.uk* and Mobvoi.com for GBP £79.99, the AI Recorder is equipped with dual-mic noise cancellation technology and includes an AGC algorithm which the firm claims “greatly reduces unwanted background noise, allowing you to record crystal clear audio.”

The device is sold with one-year free audio-to-text transcription service for English and Mandarin languages. After this time, the service costs $69.99 a year.

Both WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity are supported and the AI Recorder has a built-in hotspot enabling users to transfer files even without an active internet connection.

Mobvoi also claims 40 hours standby time and 10 hours of recording time.