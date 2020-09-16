Mobvoi unveils new budget-friendly smartwatch

Wearables firm Mobvoi has released a new “affordable” smartwatch model which offers “everyday essentials” such as workout measurement, sleep tracking and push notifications.

The TicWatch GTX has 14 workout modes including running, cycling, swimming and yoga, meaning owners can track fitness whether at home or away.

Sleep tracking helps users keep on top of their sleeping habits, providing proactive sleep tracking which automatically detects and tracks sleep without tapping any buttons.

Additional functions include notification support for incoming calls and messages, music control, stopwatch, timer, weather, torchlight and Find My Phone.

With up to 10 days of battery life, depending on usage, users can count on the battery lasting.

The watch will sustain seven days of battery life with regular use, while those wishing to conserve battery can opt for Power Saving Mode, which can last up to ten days.

TicWatch GTX is available to buy from Amazon* for the suggested price GBP £54.99.

*Affiliate Link