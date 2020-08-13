Mobvoi unveils new crowdfunded earbuds

Wearables firm Mobvoi has launched a new model in its range of earbuds, the Mobvoi Earbuds Gesture, which is being supported with a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo.

Based on the design of its TicPods Free model, the Gesture includes ‘TicMotion’ which allows users to interact with incoming calls through head gestures, dual-mic noise isolation, touch controls and support for Siri, Google Assistant and Alexa.

Each earbud has a capacity of 90mA to provide 10 hours of playback and, as with previous models, is charged by placing it back in the storage case which has a capacity of 600mA for 50 hours of charge – approximately five full charges.

The firm says silicone tips, along with IPX5 water and sweatproof rating, “ensure a sports-adaptive and secure ergonomic fit.”