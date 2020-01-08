Mobvoi unveils two new wireless earbud models

Mobvoi have announced two new ‘next generation’ models of their true wireless earbuds which are now available for pre-order via Mobvoi.com.

The new TicPods 2 Pro will retail for GBP £119.99, while stablemates TicPods 2 will retail for GBP £85.99. A 10% discount is available until the pre-order period ends on January 15th, 9 am PST.

The Pro model boasts advanced AI technology dubbed TicHear and TicMotion which provide users the freedom to use gesture and talk commands to control their music and audio, including by nodding or shaking your head to answer/decline calls.

Smartphone smart assistants, including Siri or Google Assistant, can be access simply by saying “Hey Tico” or by long-pressing your earbud, giving you more options to interact with your device.

Both models also feature the ‘Tickle’ touch control features from the first generation TicPods, which allow easy control of music and calls, and “lightweight open-fit earbud design” and charging case which is claimed to be 42% smaller than on the previous models.

The TicPods 2 and TicPods 2 Pro come in three colours including Navy, Ice and Blossom.