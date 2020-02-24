Mobvoi unveils updated Google Wear OS smartwatch

Mobvoi has unveiled the TicWatch Pro 2020, an upgrade to its TicWatch Pro smartwatch, adding extra RAM and a MIL-STD-810G durability rating.

Running Google’s Wear OS, the watch includes a built-in GPS, heart rate monitor, calories counter, sleep tracking, support for Google Pay and boasts between two and thirty days of battery life depending on useage.

The firm says the increased 1GB of RAM delivers “a noticeable performance boost” with smoother app opening and switching and “more accurate” health and fitness data-tracking.

The MIL-STD-810G durability rating guarantees protection in water up to 1.5m deep for up to 30 minutes.

Available in either silver or black, the TicWatch is available from Amazon.co.uk* and Mobvoi’s official website with an MSRP of £222.99

