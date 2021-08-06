Modiphius Announces New Additions to its Star Trek Adventures Tabletop RPG range

Modiphius Entertainment has announced several new additions to its Star Trek Adventures table top role-playing game product line, including a special collector’s edition featuring classic Star Trek Tricorder-themed packaging, new dice, two new guide books, and a new campaign setting book: the Shackleton Expanse Campaign Guide.

Available from today, the Division dice sets contain 2d20’s in specific department colours (red, gold, or blue) and four black six-sided Challenge Dice.

The full-colour, 312-page campaign guide centred around the Shackleton Expanse, a little-explored region of the Beta Quadrant unique to Modiphius and the Star Trek Adventures game, is set for release later this year. The guide includes setting material to make the Shackleton Expanse your own, as well as an epic 10-part campaign that begins in the original series era and continues into The Next Generation era.

Also set for a pre-Christmas release is the Star Trek Adventures tricorder boxed set, billed as “the ultimate collectible for tabletop fans of the original series” and “the world’s first wearable roleplaying game for tabletop fans on the move and cosplayers alike.”

The set contains a 300-page digest-sized core rulebook, campaign booklet, rules summary sheets, dice, tokens, and character cards for both the crew of the NCC-1701 U.S.S. Enterprise and the crew of the U.S.S. Lexington (featured in the Star Trek Adventures living campaign and forthcoming Shackleton Expanse Campaign Guide).

Head over to modiphius.net for full details.