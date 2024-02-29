Modiphius to produce new Discworld board games following deal with Pratchett estate

A new range of tabletop games based on Terry Pratchett’s bestselling Discworld series is heading to stores later this year after games publisher Modiphius struck a deal with the author’s estate.

With this year marking the 40th anniversary of the release of The Colour of Magic, Modiphius intends to publish a tabletop roleplaying game around the city of Ankh-Morpork and the wider Disc, with a Kickstarter for the tabletop roleplaying game planned for late 2024.

The firm is reaching out to the Discworld fanbase to ask for input into the games they will develop with a survey that can be found here.

Rob Wilkins said on behalf of the Pratchett Estate: “Terry had a lifelong affection with roleplaying games and it’s an entirely logical path along which you can follow his career from Dungeon Master to him becoming one of our most celebrated and beloved fantasy authors of all time.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Modiphius. We love their work and we love their ethos and we entirely trust them to get things right.”

Modiphius founder and chief creative officer Chris Birch added: “I’m sure many of us have Terry’s unique world in our mind’s eye when we’re roleplaying.

“Ankh-Morpork has had such a special place in the community and is full of so much character it was a great place to begin our journeys on the Disc.”