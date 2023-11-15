Monarch: Legacy of Monsters debuts on Apple TV+ this week 

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, the new live-action series set in Legendary’s Monsterverse, launches on Apple TV+ this Friday.

Kurt Russell leads the cast which also includes his son Wyatt plus Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett and Elisa Lasowski.

About the Series

Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that levelled San Francisco and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters tracks two siblings following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organisation known as Monarch.

Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by both Kurt and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows.

Ahead of the show’s arrival, Apple TV+ has released a three minute preview of the first episode: