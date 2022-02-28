Morbius – Sony releases final trailer

Dr. Michael Morbius (Jared Leto) in Columbia Pictures’ MORBIUS.

Sony Pictures has released the final trailer for Morbius which sees one of the most compelling and conflicted Marvel characters come to the big screen.

Oscar winner Jared Leto stars as the enigmatic antihero Michael Morbius who, dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, attempts a desperate gamble.

While at first it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil – or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges?

Directed by Daniel Espinosa, the film co-stars Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal and Tyrese Gibson.

Morbius will be available exclusively at cinemas on March 31st.