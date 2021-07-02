More Channel 4 catch-up shows are coming to Sky TV

Sky viewers will get access to a larger selection of Channel 4 on-demand and boxset titles after the two broadcasters announced a multi-year expansion of their existing partnership.

More than 1000 hours of All 4 exclusives will be available alongside a “comprehensive catch up” library and a wide range of box sets.

The deal also gives Channel 4 the opportunity to unlock new digital advertising revenues through the deployment of an addressable advertising inventory across linear and on-demand shows.

Channel 4 Chief Executive, Alex Mahon, said: “When we set out our Future4 strategy last year, we made clear that securing strategic distribution partnerships would be a vital part of ensuring we can maximise our reach and impact with viewers in a digital age, grow our revenues and compete more effectively for the future.

“I’m delighted to have agreed this deal which extends a longstanding and incredibly successful partnership between Channel 4 and Sky.”

Stephen van Rooyen, Sky’s Executive VP & Chief Executive for UK & Europe, added: “We know how much Sky customers love Channel 4’s content so it’s great that we’ve secured an extension, and expansion, to our existing agreement.

“This brings Sky customers more of what they want and supports Channel 4 to deliver on their key priorities, all while providing both parties with long-term confidence in the strategic partnership.

“The expansion of Channel 4’s content, alongside Sky’s existing partnerships, and the impressive slate of Sky Originals planned for this year, makes it even easier for Sky customers to access everything they love, in one place.”